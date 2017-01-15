The Board Room for Jan. 16

Achievements
▪ Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial and Retail California announced its top producers for 2016. Senior vice president-retail Lewis Smith was salesperson of the year, followed by Ethan Smith, senior vice president-industrial, Phil Souza and Jeremy Reed, senior vice president-office, and Peter Orlando, senior vice president-retail.
Announcements
▪ Gov. Jerry Brown has reappointed Reneeta Anthony of Fresno to the California Mental Health Services Oversight and Accountability Commission, Lynne Ayers Ashbeck of Clovis to the California Mental Health Services Oversight and Accountability Commission, and Mary Alba of Porterville to the Porterville Developmental Center Advisory Board.
Awards
▪ Kaiser Permanente Fresno nurses Eleanor Johnson, Adeline Ruiz and Leah Fontanilla received the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nursing. The award is part of a nationwide program that celebrates the extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care given by bedside nurses.
▪ The Saint Agnes Medical Center Medical Executive Committee has honored Drs. Alfred Valles and Terril Efird and retired medical staff coordinator Mary Fotheringham with the Excellence in Patient Care award. The awards are given monthly to physicians as well as clinical and non-clinical staff members who go above and beyond their job duties to provide exceptional and lifesaving care to patients.
▪ Saint Agnes Medical Center announced Anna Mariposa Pair and Daisy Gonzalez as the most recent winners of the DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Award for extraordinary nurses.
Donations
▪ Saint Agnes Women’s Club donated $105,000 to the Saint Agnes Holy Cross Center for Women at the club’s Installation of Officers luncheon Jan. 9. Funds were raised as a result of the club’s 2016 fundraiser events, including Le Petit Tea, Happy Hour for Holy Cross Women and the Fashion and Entertainment Event. The center offers educational programs and shelter for homeless and low-income women and their children.
New Faces
▪ Pharmacist Marian Mekhaiel joined Family HealthCare Network’s Porterville Health Center. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Shenandoah University in Winchester, Va., and received a Bachelor of Science in pharmaceutical science from Faculty of Pharmacy Cairo University in Cairo.
▪ Family HealthCare Network added dentists Tigon Huong Abalos and Runit Kochhar to its Visalia School Health Center. Dr. Abalos received her Doctor of Dental Surgery from UCLA, and her Bachelor of Arts degree in chemistry from California State University, Fresno. She is the co-founder of Operation Bruin Smiles program at UCLA and a U.S. Army noncommissioned officer. She is also fluent in Vietnamese. Dr. Kochhar received his Doctor of Dental Surgery at UCLA, and completed his Advanced Education in General Dentistry Residency Program at NYU Langone Medical Center in Ventura.
▪ Family HealthCare Network added Casey Trammell, physician assistant, and dentist Brandon Leong to its Goshen Health Center. Trammell completed a master’s degree in physician assistant studies at the A.T. Stills University and a master’s degree in public health from the Grand Canyon University in Phoenix. Dr. Leong received a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC in Los Angeles and holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from California State University, Fresno.
