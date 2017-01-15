The Board Room for Jan. 16

3:13 Fresno State athletic director talks about abuse he endured as a child Pause

0:56 Baby needs a new home

0:33 Fire causes extensive damage to Tower District restaurant

1:48 What you need to know about advance parole for unauthorized immigrants

0:59 Latest condition of correctional officers from Fresno County Jail lobby shooting

3:04 Pearl Harbor survivor: 'They were just giving them hell'

2:03 Fresno State beats Boise State | basketball recap

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

1:08 Fresno Unified superintendent Hanson moved from center seat of board meetings