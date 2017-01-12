Executive coach Gia Kazarian can help you make a positive first impression

You have one shot to make a positive first impression and executive coach Gia Kazarian doesn’t want you to blow it.
Kazarian, who earned her master’s degree in industrial and organizational psychology from New York University, has recently brought First Impressions Consulting to Fresno. The New York-based program helps clients sharpen their communication skills, become more self-aware and create a positive image of themselves.
Kazarian’s specialty is executive coaching, interview skills and social skills. Part of what Kazarian does is help her clients reach their full potential.
She says too often, people don’t realize how body language, the tone of their voice or even how they write emails can be interpreted as being negative.
“Sometimes executives are shocked to find out that their image is not what they think it is,” she says. “They just don’t realize how they come across.”
Kazarian, who was born and raised in Fresno, said the central San Joaquin Valley is ripe for a company like First Impressions.
“Fresno is booming with a lot of startup companies but we also have longtime companies and family-run business that could take advantage of the services we provide,” Kazarian said. “Every professional athlete has a professional coach and that’s because they are not good at what they do, the coaches are trying to get them to be an MVP.”
For more information about First Impressions Consulting visit, www.firstimpressionsconsulting.com/gia. You can also email Kazarian at gia@firstimpressionsconsulting.com.
Robert Rodriguez: 559-441-6327, @FresnoBeeBob
