Commercial leases and developments for Jan. 13

COMMERCIAL LEASES
Colliers International
▪ 6,000 square feet at 14566 Highway 41 Suite 101 in Madera from Rosa Investments LLC to Kuykendall Solar Corp. Buk Wagner and Charlie Schuh were the agents.
▪ 5,000 square feet at 5489 W. Mission Ave. Suite 101 in Fresno from Paul and Anna Yergat to CrossFit Fear Average. Mike Ryan was the agent.
▪ 27,000 square feet at 3595 E. Wawona Ave. in Fresno from MDC Fresno LLC to Direct TV. Wagner and Schuh were the agents in cooperation with JLL.
Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial
▪ 10,980 square feet of warehouse space at 2709 E. Church Ave. in Fresno from Williams Trust to Mr. Radiator LLC, dba Halls Distributing. Nick Audino, Ethan Smith and Ron Stoltenberg were the agents.
▪ 37,360 square feet of warehouse space at 5310 E. Home Ave. in Fresno from East Home Avenue LLC to Ambah Inc., dba West Coast Tire Outlet. Audino was the agent in cooperation with Steve Hagan of Preferred Real Estate.
DEVELOPMENTS
Cushman & Wakefield | Pacific Commercial Realty Advisors
▪ 18,000 square foot building on 1.01 acres at 3743 E. Jensen Ave. from Oh Se Lee to Carol Jacobs Living Trust. James Griffin was the agent.
▪ 2,684 square foot building at 3004 N. Blackstone Ave. from Frank Policarpo to 3004 Blackstone LLC. Terri Giovacchini was the agent in cooperation with Doug Cords of Commercial Retail Associates.
Colliers International
▪ 184,258 square feet at the southwest corner of Copper and Chestnut avenues in Fresno from Schindler Family Trust of 6/16/95 to The Schussing Co. LLC. Steve Rontell, Scott Buchanan, Beau Plumlee, Ted Fellner and Jack Messina were the agents.
