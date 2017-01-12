Another diesel scandal; this time it’s Fiat Chrysler

Another automaker has been accused of rigging diesel vehicles to cheat on air-pollution regulations, prompting new investigations from the federal government and California officials.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday that it believes 104,000 diesel Jeep Grand Cherokees and Dodge Ram 1500 pickup trucks were equipped with rogue software that shut off their emission control systems. The cars were made by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, which issued a statement denying the allegations.
No recalls have yet been announced while the investigation continues.
The announcement came a day after six Volkswagen executives were indicted on conspiracy charges amid allegations that they approved the installation of “defeat device” software on diesel cars sold in California and the rest of the United States, and then lied to federal and California regulators about it. The software allows the vehicles to pass their emissions tests but switches off the pollution controls when the cars are on the open road.
Volkswagen has agreed to spend more than $19 billion on fines, repairs and repurchases of its tainted vehicles. It sold nearly 600,000 diesel cars in the United States over a 7-year period.
“Once again, a major automaker made the business decision to skirt the rules and got caught,” said Mary Nichols, chairwoman of the California Air Resources Board, in a prepared statement. “CARB and U.S. EPA made a commitment to enhanced testing as the Volkswagen case developed, and this is a result of that collaboration.”
Carmakers need to get their vehicles certified by the EPA before they can be sold in the United States. California, which has some of the most stringent air pollution standards in the country, has its own screening process for new vehicle models. CARB was instrumental in uncovering the Volkswagen diesel scandal.
The EPA said the 104,000 Grand Cherokees and Dodge Ram trucks were sold during the 2014, 2015 and 2016 model years. About 14,000 of the vehicles were sold in California, state officials said.
With the emissions controls switched off, the vehicles spew increased levels of nitrogen oxide, or NOx, a key element in smog.
CARB said the Grand Cherokees and Rams “generate from five to ten times the amount of NOx they are certified to emit.” No recalls have been announced, and in the meantime motorists can still buy sell and register the suspected vehicles. Eventually, state officials said they will make sure Fiat Chrysler “brings the vehicles into full compliance” with the air pollution regulations.
“Failing to disclose software that affects emissions in a vehicle’s engine is a serious violation of the law,” said Cynthia Giles, assistant administrator at the EPA, in a prepared statement.
Fiat Chrysler officials said they hadn’t installed rogue software in their trucks. In a statement, the company’s U.S. subsidiary said its cars “meet all applicable regulatory requirements.” It added that it “looks forward to the opportunity to meet with the EPA’s enforcement division and representatives of the new administration to demonstrate that (the company’s) emissions control strategies are properly justified and thus are not ‘defeat devices.’”
