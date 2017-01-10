Calf shelter, melon wrangler and crop vacuum are among top new products at World Ag Expo

A melon wrangler, a cool-calf cover and an automatic weeder are among the winners in The World Ag Expo’s Top-10 New Products competition.
The new products are expected to be a highlight at this years World Ag Expo. Considered the largest gathering of farm equipment and technology in the world, the expo will be held Feb. 14-16 at the International Agri-Center in Tulare.
This year’s winners are:
▪ Afimilk, AfiAct II, a service that alerts dairy operators when their cows are starting the process of calving.
▪ Automated Ag Systems, Melon Wrangler, a machine that assists in the harvesting of melons. The equipment has two conveyor belts where workers place the melons on the belt that deposits them into cardboard bins. The device eliminates the need for tossing the melons from one worker to another during harvest, and reduces the risk of damaging the fruit or injuring workers.
▪ Cool-Calf Covers, a series of products to improve the health and welfare of newborn calves. The covers help protect against heat and cold stress in newborn calves.
▪ J&D Manufacturing, Inc., the Torque Drive Mega Storm II Fan, a 72-inch exhaust fan that operates without belts or pulleys, reducing the maintenance required with other fans.
▪ Logan Clutch Corporation, Flexadrive, a pump system that can be used with diesel, diesel-electric and hybrid drives on all sizes of agricultural production equipment. This pump systems allows the user to connect and disconnect hydraulic pumps on demand.
▪ Protekta Inc., X-Zelit, a product to prevent hypocalcemia in dairy cows, a condition marked by reduced blood calcium levels. The product is designed to consistently maintain calcium levels.
▪ Silostop, SilostopMAX, a film that is impermeable to oxygen to protect silage crops.
▪ Sutton Ag Enterprises, Ortomec Cleaner 2, a self-propelled crop cleaning system that is used to cut crops at varying lengths and vacuums the waste out of the field.
▪ Veda Farming Solutions, Inc., Scorpion, a self-propelled automatic weeder that carefully cuts the weed at the root without hurting nearby plants.
▪ Watch Technologies, AutoFlood, a system that retrofits existing flood irrigation equipment to make it completely automated.
The Top-10 new products will be displayed throughout the grounds of the agri-center. For more information go to: www.worldagexpo.com.
Robert Rodriguez: 559-441-6327, @FresnoBeeBob
