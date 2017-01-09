China pledges further cuts in excess steel, coal production

Parts of Yosemite Valley flooded as Merced River recedes

Watch a mystery surfer cruise down a flooded Grover Beach road

Fresno launches FAX15 bus service, shortening the wait time

Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero

Merced River expected to flood Sunday night in Yosemite Valley

A rushing Willow Creek near North Fork causes evacuations downstream

2:33