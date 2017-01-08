The Board Room for Jan. 9

Announcements
▪ United Valley Insurance Services added one Valley agency this year, Cooper Insurance Agency Inc. in Easton. The agency writes both personal and commercial insurance. Prominent classes of business include habitational and ag risks.
▪ Pearson Realty announced its top producers for 2016. Senior vice president Robb Stewart was salesperson of the year; followed by senior vice presidents Jon Daggett and Bill Hopkins. All specialize in the sale of agricultural properties.
▪ Portfolio Advisors Inc., a locally owned financial advisory firm, announced that financial planner Jordan Naffa was inducted into Business Street’s “40 Under 40” Class of 2016. The honor recognizes outstanding business professionals in Central California who have yet to reach age 40, having demonstrated a strong work ethic and leadership qualities.
Donations
▪ A total of $10,600 was awarded to seven nonprofits to benefit primarily childrens organizations, with an emphasis on the arts, by Cultural Arts Rotary. The awardees for 2016-17 are: $1,250 to Children’s Musical Theaterworks for costuming for a full-scale production in 2017; $1,000 to West Africa Vocational School for educational and vocational materials for phase 2 of the New Entrepreneur’s Program to assist with welding, mechanics and computer skill development for youths in West Africa; $800 to Civic Learning Partnership Project for production of two documentary videos for the Democracy School Program at Sutter Middle School, Baird Middle School and Keplar Neighborhood School; $500 to Howard K. Watkins Photographic Archives Project to improve website to provide better access to the collection as well as increase the number of photographs available online; $1,000 to Jazz Fresno for the annual community event, When Art Meets Jazz; $1,250 to Focus Forward for the Spoken Word Poetry project and the annual Focus on Youth Success event; and $4,800 to Fresno Arts Council for a children’s art display at the Water Tower.
New Faces
▪ Dr. Julia Krechter, a board-certified family medicine physician, joined Adventist Health Physicians Network in Hanford and Adventist Health/Community Care in Riverdale. She has a Bachelor of Science in zoology from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and a medical degree from the University of Massachusetts Medical School. She completed a family medicine internship at Williamsport Hospital in Pennsylvania and residency training at Central Main Medical Center in Lewiston, Maine. She brings 20 years of clinical experience.
▪ Dr. Jonathan J. Mayer, board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist, joined Adventist Health/Community Care-Oakhurst. He has a Bachelor of Science in cell and molecular biology from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a Doctor of Medicine from St. George’s University School of Medicine in Grenada, West Indies. He completed a general surgery internship at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss., and an OB-GYN residency at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis, Tenn. He is a fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the American College of Surgeons and has a sub-specialty in pediatric and adolescent gynecology.
▪ Guarantee Real Estate hired the following agents to its sales staff: Ryan Davis, West/Herndon office; Fred Funston, flex office; Leslie Bridges, Clovis office; Cindy Castillo and Blanca Pena, Woodward Park office; Pablo Chavero, Palm/Nees office; and Chris Byrnes, Fresno/Barstow office.
Promotions
▪ Grant Cox was promoted to executive vice president and chief marketing officer for SCF Securities. He joined the firm in 2011. Early in his tenure at SCF, Grant led the team in a companywide rebranding of SCF – leveraging his industry-outsider background to restructure the firm’s marketing efforts.
