Commercial leases and developments for Jan. 6

COMMERCIAL LEASES
Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial
▪ 12,195 square feet of warehouse space at 4379 N. Brawley Ave. in Fresno from Brawley 7 LLC to Garda Supplies. Ethan Smith and Ron Stoltenberg were the agents in cooperation with Chad McCardell of Colliers International.
Stumpf & Company, Real Estate
▪ 2,000 square feet at 1330 Hulbert Ave., Suite 102 in Fresno from Ron Stumpf to Michael Dunbar and Misty Dunbar. Stumpf was the broker.
▪ 1,400 square feet at 1345 N. Willow Ave., Suite 110 in Clovis from Burgess, Smith & Wathen VII, a California General Partnership, to Gajjan Singh and Manjit Kaur. Stumpf was the broker in cooperation with broker Alexandra Stumpf.
Cushman & Wakefield | Pacific Commercial
▪ 159,744 square feet at 4395 S. Minnewawa Ave., #101 in Fresno from Doneso LP to Veritiv Operating Company. James Griffin was the agent in cooperation with CBRE.
▪ 33,600 square feet at 4485 S. Minnewawa Ave., #104 in Fresno from Drone It LP to Veritiv Operating Company. Griffin was the agent in cooperation with CBRE.
DEVELOPMENTS
Stumpf & Company, Real Estate
▪ 1,809-square-foot building at 707 E. Shields Ave. in Fresno from Scott E. Brinker to Pietro DeSantis. Stumpf was the broker.
Colliers International
▪ 1.01 acres of vacant land at Highway 198 and Plaza Drive in Visalia from M & B Bruno Family LP to Westwood Plaza LLC. McCardell and Brett Todd were the agents in cooperation with Tamimi Real Estate Development.
▪ 7,550 square feet at 1195 W. Shaw Ave in Fresno from The Swertfager Family Trust to Samuel Monaco. Bobby Fena and Todd were the agents.
▪ 6,213 square feet at 1515 E. Shaw Ave. in Fresno from Valley First Credit Union to Jocelyn Tran. Fena and Nick Rendino were the agents.
▪ 7,320 square feet at 314 N. Main St. in Porterville from Stapleton Group to Lim Commercial Enterprise LLC. Zack Kaufman and Scott Buchanan were the agents.
▪ 1,750 square feet at 4688 W. Jennifer Ave., Suite 102 in Fresno from Mercey Development LP and The Warren J. Lev Living Trust to Anthony and Jennifer Simone. Mike Ryan was the agent in cooperation with Century 21/C. Watson Real Estate represented the buyer.
