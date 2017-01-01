The Latest: AFC wild-card matchups set; NFC to follow soon

1:21 New Year's Eve eagle tour on Millerton Lake Pause

1:06 First baby of 2017 in the Fresno area born at Clovis hospital

2:45 Understanding the Electoral College: 'A process not a place'

1:05 Amtrak passengers enjoy safety, comfort, accessibility

1:12 Fresno Chaffee Zoo attendance keeps climbing

2:40 Zoo's lion cub gets acquainted with his pride

1:18 Troubles continue at Fresno's Hotel California

2:07 Fresno State tops Nevada in New Years Eve thriller

2:35 What were the 5 best video games of 2016?