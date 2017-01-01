The Board Room for Jan. 2

Announcements
▪ Fresno Rotary welcomed new members Ann K. Abajian, Alice L. Barberich, David A. Clarke and Jake Soberal.
Awards
▪ Debbie Parham was honored with the Spirit of Women award for December by Saint Agnes Medical Center, in partnership with ABC30.
This monthly award celebrates women who serve as role models or mentors to others, contribute to the community through involvement in religious or service organizations, inspire others through their personal or professional achievements, and encourage others to overcome life’s challenges, all while demonstrating care and compassion.
▪ The Oakhurst Chamber of Commerce announced the 2016 Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Man, Woman and Business of the Year honorees. They are: Ron Colgate, Lifetime Achievement; Victor Weitzel (Idea Print Work Inc.), Man of the Year; Laura Norman (Sierra Tel), Woman of the Year; and Oakhurst Grocery Outlet, Business of the Year.
The 2016 Executive Director’s Award was given to Carrie Proctor of Oakhurst Healthcare & Wellness Centre.
Submissions
Does your company have a new hire, promotion, personnel change or important achievement to announce?
The Bee welcomes submissions to this column. Items and submitted photos are used as space is available.
Email items to boardroom@fresnobee.com. Use fresnobee.eventsabout.com to announce an event.
Comments