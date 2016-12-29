Commercial leases and developments for Dec. 30

COMMERCIAL LEASES
Cushman & Wakefield | Pacific Commercial
▪ 14,500 square feet at 4069 W. Shaw Ave. #101 from EastGroup Properties to Lee Perkins. James Griffin was the agent.
Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial
▪ 3,000 square feet of industrial space at 4718 N. Bendel Ave. #102 in Fresno from Eric Stanfield to Autumn Eastes, dba Iron Forged Fitness. Nick Audino and Daniel Simon were the agents.
▪ 5,000 square feet of industrial space at 3704 W. Ashcroft Ave. in Fresno from Douglas B. Jensen Trust of 2009 to Stallion Tire Care Inc. Simon and Troy McKenney were the agents.
▪ 14,948 square feet of warehouse space at 4966 E. Lansing Way in Fresno from Jerry E. Cook Trust to Speed Engineering and Performance Inc. Audino was the agent.
Retail California
▪ 400 square feet of retail space in the Trading Post Shopping Center at 840 Herndon Ave. in Clovis from DN Clovis LLC to D & L Roses. Lewis Smith and Peter Orlando were the agents.
DEVELOPMENTS
Retail California
▪ 35,000 square foot parcel of land at the southwest corner of California Avenue and Walnut Street in Fresno from Edison Plaza Partners LP to FD Partners LLC. John Lee and Lewis Smith were the agents.
