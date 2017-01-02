Looking for a gym? Here’s how to find the right one

1:06 Arthouse gallery closing its door Pause

1:06 First baby of 2017 in the Fresno area born at Clovis hospital

0:48 Clovis smoker Brandon Spain on California's $2-per-pack cigarette tax

0:51 New snowfall draws families for a white Christmas at Shaver Lake

2:35 Organ donor's father: 'It hurt so much because we cared so much'

2:16 Bitwise co-CEO Irma Olguin Jr. describes ‘accidental’ journey to top of her profession

1:18 Troubles continue at Fresno's Hotel California

2:45 Understanding the Electoral College: 'A process not a place'

0:33 Detectives nab woman and man who stole $2,500 in Christmas gifts