A gym in a van and bathroom cleaning service looking for owners

A couple of companies – a mobile in-home personal training business and a public restroom cleaning service – are poking around the Fresno area, looking for people to open locations here.
GYMGUYZ and Enviro-Master are both looking for franchisees. Unlike a big company opening multiple locations, franchised companies look for individuals to front cash to get the business going, and then run and own the franchise. It’s the same method that Krispy Kreme, Subway and Denny’s use.
The fact that they’re looking here doesn’t always mean a location will open here. Sexy sports bar the Tilted Kilt and fondue restaurant The Melting Pot said years ago they’re looking here, but nothing has come of it. But often the franchises do end up opening locally.
GYMGUYZ doesn’t have a storefront but instead uses red vans full of weights, resistance bands and other workout equipment. They drive to where customers are, says founder and CEO Josh York.
“We service customers anywhere, from home, office, pool, park,” he says. “You want to work out in a closet, we can work you out in a closet.”
GYMGUYZ has 82 franchises in 15 states and hopes to grow to over 200 in 2017. He says between three and 15 franchises could locate in the Fresno area.
The company is looking for franchisees with a net worth of $100,000, with franchise fees starting at $35,000.
Enviro-Master is a restroom cleaning service for companies like Outback Steakhouse, Home Depot and others. The service cleans and disinfects bathrooms, provides paper towels and toilet paper, and cleans grout and drains.
The fee paid by an Enviro-Master franchisee ranges from $45,000 to $60,000, and the typical investment by a franchisee to get the business up and running is between $200,000 and $300,000.
Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough
Comments