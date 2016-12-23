United Security Bank declares a stock dividend for shareholders

United Security Bancshares, the holding company of Fresno-based United Security Bank, announced that it will issue a stock dividend to its shareholders next month based on the company’s financial performance in the fourth quarter of the year.
The bank’s board voted Tuesday to declare a 1 percent stock dividend, which will be issued Jan. 13 to shareholders of record who own stock as of Jan. 3. The dividend will provide one share of stock for every 100 shares owned.
This is the 33rd consecutive quarter for which United Security has opted for a stock dividend instead of cash as a means of preserving capital for the company.
United Security Bancshares stock is traded on the Nasdaq exchange under the stock symbol UBFO. The company’s stock closed Friday at $7.25 per share, up 1.4 percent from Thursday’s closing price of $7.15. Over the past year, the share price has ranged from a high of $8.10 to a low of $4.46.
