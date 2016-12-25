The Board Room for Dec. 26

Achievements
▪ Keith Swinger and Latishia Sharer, a Fresno Wells Fargo home mortgage team, earned the top 10 percent award in the nation for September and October 2016.
Announcements
▪ Kim Behrens, associate dean for health careers at Porterville College, was reappointed by Gov. Jerry Brown to the Porterville Developmental Center Advisory Board.
▪ Johanson Transportation Service was named to Food Logistics’ 2016 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list. The list serves as a resource guide to software and technology providers whose products and services are critical for companies in the global food and beverage supply chain.
Awards
▪ The Packwood Creek Water Conservation Project in Visalia was honored with a Merit Award from the American Council of Engineering Companies, California after it unveiled the 2017 recipients of its Engineering Excellence Awards.
Donations
▪ Pacific Gas and Electric Co. and Payless ShoeSource in Sierra Vista Mall partnered to provide new shoes and socks to 160 students at Tarpey Elementary School in the Clovis Unified School District. PG&E provided a $5,000 grant to Tarpey Elementary for the shoe giveaway. Payless ShoeSource is providing a discount that will allow more students to receive new shoes for the holidays.
▪ Saint Agnes Medical Center awarded $125,000 to expand the Fresno State School of Nursing’s Community Health Mobile Unit. Since its launch in fall 2015, more than 4,000 individuals have received services through the mobile unit, which travels to medically underserved rural and urban communities in Fresno County. The grant to the Fresno State Foundation will allow the mobile unit to visit more sites throughout the county and serve more residents.
New Faces
▪ Theresa Davis-Gonzales has joined Lithia Ford Lincoln of Fresno as a internet special finance specialist. She has more than 25 years of finance and sales experience.
▪ Rosa Compean is a new assistant vice president-senior mortgage consultant for Union Bank in Fresno. She brings more than 15 years of banking and lending experience.
▪ Rebecca Garoupa joined Realty Concepts as a real estate agent in the Fresno office.
Submissions
Does your company have a new hire, promotion, personnel change or important achievement to announce?
The Bee welcomes submissions to this column. Items and submitted photos are used as space is available.
Email items to boardroom@fresnobee.com. Use fresnobee.eventsabout.com to announce an event.
Comments