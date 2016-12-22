Commercial leases and developments for Dec. 23

COMMERCIAL LEASES
Cushman & Wakefield | Pacific Commercial
▪ 6,000 square feet at 4055 W. Shaw Ave. #109 from EastGroup Properties to JS Installations Services. James Griffin was the agent.
Colliers International
▪ 12,195 square feet at 4379 N. Brawley Ave. in Fresno from Brawley 7 LLC to Garda World Security. Chad McCardell was the agent.
▪ 53,847 square feet at 60-96 N. Van Ness Ave. in Fresno from Brix Van Ness Properties to OK Produce. Buk Wagner and Charlie Schuh were the agents in cooperation with Nick Audino of Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial.
▪ 19,700 square feet at 909 W. Nielsen Ave. in Fresno from AMF Partners to Pleasant Mattress Inc. Wagner, Schuh, Mike Ryan and Bobby Fena were the agents.
▪ 1,000 square feet at 4757 N. Blackstone Ave. in Fresno from Paul Pensig to Phillip Sifuentes. Nick Rendino and Steve Rontell were the agents.
▪ 1,420 square feet at 5150 N. Sixth Ave. Suites 155-156 in Fresno from Daniel Irwin and Steven Jackson to Avante Health. Todd and Beau Plumlee were the agents.
▪ 4,068 square feet at 1560 E. Champlain Drive Suite 101 in Fresno from Carlulu V LLC to Papi’s Mexican Grill. Rendino and Fena were the agents.
▪ 35,000 square feet at 3424 S. Mooney Blvd. in Visalia from JMPLI Visalia LLC to Smart & Final. Jack Messina was the agent.
