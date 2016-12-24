Gas price have you guessing? Join the experts

1:18 Troubles continue at Fresno's Hotel California Pause

1:19 Ex-drug dealer turned volunteer describes why he turned his life around

0:56 Baby needs a new home

0:28 One killed in head-on collision in Merced County

2:53 Derek and Heather Carr hold a surprise tea party for sisters at Valley Children's Hospital

1:48 Reward offered in fatal shooting of pregnant Visalia mom

4:44 Fresno police release body camera video of Dylan Noble shooting

2:18 Fulton Street Investors seeks locals interested in buying, restoring downtown buildings

2:10 Winter driving tips for motorists heading to higher elevations