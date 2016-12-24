Gas price have you guessing? Join the experts

Fresno-area motorists baffled by gas prices in 2016 are in good company. Many energy experts are confounded as well.
Throughout this year, at-the-pump costs in the area – and throughout much of California – have varied sharply from historical averages, defied trends and generally behaved in an unpredictable manner.
As we near the end of 2016, Fresno-area gas is going for around $2.60 a gallon, up a little more than a quarter over nine months. In between, the local average dipped below $2 a gallon but fell well short of the $3 threshold.
The unusual gyrations actually began prior to Jan. 1. Statewide gasoline consumption, which had been relatively flat for years, accelerated in the fourth quarter of 2015, according to the state Board of Equalization. Californians purchased 3.799 billion gallons of gasoline in the last quarter of 2015, up 2.3 percent over 2014 and the most gas purchased in the fourth quarter since 2007.
Historically, demand increases send gas prices soaring, but it created barely a ripple. The average fourth-quarter price for gasoline statewide in 2015 was $2.63 per gallon (minus sales tax), according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. That was the lowest fourth-quarter price for gasoline since 2008.
By Feb. 1 this year, Fresno-area gas prices were hovering at 2008 levels – $1.73 a gallon, according to national fuel market tracker GasBuddy.com.
Some analysts projected gasoline in the $3.50-a-gallon range by Memorial Day, the traditional kickoff to the summer driving season. It didn’t happen.
Gas in the Fresno area was going for around $2.80 a gallon by Memorial Day. And then, instead of the usual steady increase throughout the busy summer travel season, local gas prices slowly edged downward.
By mid-August, GasBuddy said the local average was about $2.60 a gallon. GasBuddy cited ample fuel supplies and a notable lack of problems at in-state refineries.
Fresno-area gas is around $2.60 a gallon, up just about a quarter over nine months. The price is far below $3.45 per gallon the area saw at this time in 2012 and 2013.
With the arrival of Labor Day, the traditional end to the summer driving season and a time when refineries are gearing up to produce cheaper fall-winter gas blends, analysts expected prices to head south.
Instead, they went up, to $2.79 a gallon by early October in the Fresno area. Since then, prices have gradually edged down, according to GasBuddy.
Local motorists have welcomed the extended period of relatively low gas prices and are hopeful of a repeat in 2017.
Oscar Haynes, 73, lives in Fresno and remembers gas prices going up near $5. He says he is relieved he isn’t seeing those prices, but still notices slight mark ups at the pump.
“I don’t like the surprises though,” Haynes says. “You come in one Monday and it’s one price, then you come back on Tuesday and it’s 10 cents more.”
Haynes drives a truck and says he limits his gas budget to about $20 for a few days. He doesn’t drive out of town a lot, so it helps him save. Haynes says if he has to spend more when gas prices go up, it isn’t a problem.
Marisol Herrera, 19, started driving about one year ago and says she never really notices the change in gas prices. Herrera does remember when prices were high and is glad she didn’t drive then.
Arguably the most dramatic indication of the baffling year in local gas prices came in the past three weeks. On Nov. 30, OPEC agreed to cut oil production by 1.2 million barrels a day, an announcement that in past years would have sent gas prices upward like a skyrocket.
AAA said the national average price of gas did shoot up around a nickel since the OPEC announcement. In California, prices actually fell a few pennies.
“While the proposed cuts in production have had the intended effect on prices, California gas prices have continued to drop due to abundant crude surplus and diminishing demand,” said Cynthia Harris, AAA spokeswoman.
Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, was skeptical about the resolve of OPEC nations to stick to production cuts: “If I had a nickel for every time OPEC said it was going to cut oil production, I could probably buy everyone free gas on Christmas,” he said.
Still, DeHaan said even a threatened show of force by OPEC is ominous and could produce negative impacts in 2017: “OPEC seems to be taking the role of the Grinch this holiday season. The era of low oil prices may be over for now.”
Fresno Bee staff writer Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado contributed to this report. Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover
Comments