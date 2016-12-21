Visalia, Ontario banks tweak their pending merger deal

A Visalia-based bank and a Southern California financial institution have tweaked their proposed merger agreement to cap the value of the deal at no more than $62.2 million.
Ontario’s CVB Financial and Visalia’s Valley Commerce Bancorp announced their intended merger in September in a deal worth an estimated $57.5 million, a combination of $23.4 million in cash paid to Valley Commerce shareholders and the balance in more than 1.9 million shares of CVB Financial stock.
Valley Commerce is the parent company of Valley Business Bank, which operates branches in Fresno, Visalia, Tulare and Woodlake. CVB Financial is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. Most of Citizens Business Bank’s 53 branches are in Southern California, but it does operate branches in Fresno, Visalia, Tulare and Madera.
Under the terms of the amended agreement, the number of CVB Financial shares to be distributed to Valley Commerce stock owners remains set at 1.9 million shares, but now includes pricing parameters on CVB stock to give the deal a floor value of $50.6 million and a ceiling of $62.2 million, depending on the closing price of CVB’s common stock when the deal concludes.
The amendment also allows CVB Financial to cancel the deal if its average closing stock price is less than $11 per share.
Both companies reported that they expect the merger to close during the first three months of 2017. The boards of both institutions unanimously approved the merger earlier this year.
Valley Business Bank celebrated its 20th anniversary this year and reported assets of about $424.4 million as of Sept. 30. Its Valley Commerce Bancorp stock is traded on the OTC Pink board under the stock symbol VCBP.
Citizens Business Bank was established in 1974 and reported assets of about $8 billion as of Sept. 30. Shares in CVB Financial trade on the Nasdaq exchange under the symbol CBVF.
