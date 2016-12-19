From France to Fresno to open a dog walking business

A couple who love America and dogs have combined their passions and opened a new business in Fresno.
Isabelle and Emmanuel Le Bihan run Fresno Pet Pleasure near Ashlan and Highway 99. The pair, originally from France, operate a home-based dog walking, dog sitting and poop scooping business. They will come to your house to walk or feed a dog while the owner is on vacation, or take your dog to their home.
They also run animals to the vet if the owner doesn’t have time to do it.
“We are very adaptable,” Isabelle Le Bihan said. “Whatever they ask, we can provide it.”
When the couple met in France, she was a flight attendant and he was a firefighter. They became dog breeders and ran a dog kennel for 10 years before moving here. They loved visiting the U.S. and got married here. They were dreaming of retiring in the U.S. when Le Bihan said, “Why should we wait?”
Isabelle moved to Fresno in July, their dogs came in August and her husband moved in September.
The business, which does not have a storefront location, can be contacted by calling (559) 260-6919.
Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough
