Retailers spark seasonal surge in Fresno County hiring

Retailers in Fresno County continued to add jobs last month as they ramped up for the Christmas shopping season, but they did so at a slower pace than last year. And farm jobs suffered their greatest decline of the year in November, sending the county’s unemployment rate to 9.3 percent.
And while that was higher than 9.1 percent in October, it represented another step of long-term, year-over-year improvement that has now lasted for more than five years. November’s unemployment rate reported Friday by the state Employment Development Department was down from 10 percent in November 2015 and is the lowest November unemployment rate in Fresno County since 2007, said Steven Gutierrez, a labor market specialist with the EDD’s Fresno office.
A similar pattern of unemployment being higher than in October but lower than a year ago occurred in neighboring central San Joaquin Valley counties.
In Fresno County, November was also the eighth consecutive month with an unemployment rate under 10 percent, Gutierrez added. By contrast, the November unemployment rate in 2010 was 17.3 percent.
We had an improved year-over-year picture reflected in all but three (industry) sectors: farm, information services and business and professional services.
Steven Gutierrez, Fresno labor market specialist for the Employment Development Department
Between October and November, the number of farm jobs in Fresno County fell by 5,100, according to a state survey of employers. That reflects a typical seasonal lull as agricultural activity wanes during the winter months in the Valley. But non-farm employment grew, led by an increase of 1,800 jobs in retail between October and November.
Compared to last year, however, retail growth has been slower this year, Gutierrez said. The state estimates that about 41,200 people were employed by retailers in Fresno County in November. That was 900 more than in November 2015. But that surge is half of what it was between November 2014 and November 2015, when the year-over-year growth in retail jobs was reported at 2,000.
Chicago-based outplacement employment firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas reported this week that retail employment nationwide saw its lowest November jobs increase since 2010. The number of retail jobs grew by 371,500 last month, down from a 409,500 increase in November 2015.
“It looks like Fresno is following the same pattern,” Gutierrez said. “As more people shop online, there is less need for people in retail stores.”
Challenger, Gray & Christmas CEO John A. Challenger said that according to Adobe Digital Insights, online shopping orders on Black Friday grew by nearly 22 percent over last year to about $3.3 billion in sales nationwide. “Even on Black Friday, once notorious for early morning mob scenes at department stores, a growing number of Americans are staying home and finding great deals on the internet,” Challenger said.
Fresno County’s total year-over-year employment gains amounted to about 6,000 jobs, according to EDD figures. The greatest increase was in the government sector, with about 3,000 more jobs than in November 2015. This was the 10th consecutive month in which government reported at least 3,000 more jobs than in the prior year, Gutierrez said.
“We had an improved year-over-year picture reflected in all but three (industry) sectors: farm, information services and business and professional services,” Gutierrez said.
About 41,600 people were out of work in Fresno County, compared to 404,200 who were working, according to EDD estimates. But neither the numbers of unemployed nor the unemployment rate include people who are not considered part of the labor force: students and retirees who aren’t in the job market or long-term unemployed who have given up their search for work.
Statewide, California’s unemployment rate dropped from 5.5 percent in October to 5.3 percent in November, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The nation’s rate was reported at 4.6 percent, down from 4.9 percent in October.
Tim Sheehan: 559-441-6319, @TimSheehanNews
