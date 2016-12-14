Visalia consulting group offers aerial photography services

Provost and Pritchard Consulting Group in Visalia is now offering drone-based aerial photography services, aiding in land surveying and engineering design projects for its clients, the group’s marketing coordinator Trilby Barton said.
Provost and Pritchard’s Geographic Information System Specialist Jason Thomas passed the federally required operator’s test, which allows him to fly the drone throughout California. During his 12 yearsat Provost and Pritchard, Thomas has photographed the firm’s projects in various stages of construction, including water and wastewater treatment plants, canals, streams, and roadways, Barton said.
Thomas said there are many uses for the new service. “The technology is also useful on corridor surveys and more efficient inspections of less accessible areas,” he said.
Combined with editing, the service can provide clients with photo and video for public outreach or marketing services, Barton said.
For more information about the firm’s aerial photography services, visit ppeng.com or contact Thomas at 559-449-2700 or at jthomas@ppeng.com.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
