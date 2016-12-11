Bar Method finds a way to inspire year-round with 2017 calendar featuring instructors

Jennifer Kasparian-Hoekstra, owner of The Bar Method Fresno/Clovis, found a creative way to showcase the positive results her fitness studio can provide while also supporting a good cause.
Introducing the Bar Method Fresno/Clovis 2017 calendar. The calendar features photos of the physically fit Bar Method instructors in various poses and outfits. Kasparian-Hoekstra is clad in boxing gloves and workout wear while a bikini-clad instructor is holding an inflatable pretzel, a nod to a challenging Bar Method move.
The calendar sells for $25 and all the proceeds go to the Susan G. Komen Central Valley.
“I wanted my staff to create something beautiful and powerful for this upcoming holiday season,” Kasparian-Hoekstra said. “We wanted to create an artistic and inspirational piece for The Bar Method students and friends of the studios to empower them throughout the year.”
Each month also contains an aspiration or quote for continued motivation.
Kasparian-Hoekstra said she chose the Susan G. Komen organization as a way to raise awareness about breast cancer and to support local breast cancer patients and survivors. She was also inspired by a friend who was diagnosed with breast cancer this year.
Sharon Johnson, executive director of the Susan G. Komen Central Valley, was thankful for the support.
“Making healthy lifestyle choices is important to reduce one’s risk for breast cancer,” she said. “We are proud to partner with The Bar Method and are grateful they will help raise funds for Komen Central Valley while raising awareness.”
The calendar can be purchased at the studio’s locations, 6751 N Palm Ave. in Fresno and 1295 Herndon Ave. Suite 101 in Clovis. You can also buy the calendar at a signing event on Thursday at Rileys Brew Pub, 2674 Owens Mountain Parkway Suite 104 in Clovis. The event starts at 5 p.m.
