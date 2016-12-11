The Board Room for Dec. 12

Announcements
▪ Johanson Transportation Service (JTS) has been chosen as one of the 2016 “Top Transport Management Solution Providers” in the December edition of Logistics Tech Outlook Magazine. In addition to appearing on the Top 10 list, JTS is featured as the “Company of the Month” in the magazine.
▪ The Fresno Association of Realtors® recently held its 2017 installation of officers: Kristy Henry, president; Brandon Gonzales, president-elect; and directors Joan Jolly, Julie Caglia, Sandy Darling, Tom Hyatt, Amber Keene, Jennifer Martin, Don Scordino, J.P. Shamshoian, Melanie Barker and Patrick Prince. The Fresno Multiple Listing Service Committee also was installed and will be led by Chairman Annie Foreman. Committee members are: Steve Flach, chair-elect; and Brian Domingos, Todd Earnhart, Anthony Gamber, Lynn Heintz, Preston Miller, Tom Miller, Sherri Poindexter and Javier Cavazos.
Awards
▪ Saint Agnes Medical Center announced Nancy Apolinar and Meheret Gebremeskel as the most recent winners of the DAISY Award for extraordinary nurses. The award is part of a nationwide program that rewards and celebrates extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care given by bedside nurses.
▪ The Saint Agnes Medical Center Medical Executive Committee has honored Drs. Robert Chambers and Gurcharan Sidhu and registered nurse Penny Gelhaus with the Excellence in Patient Care award. The awards are given monthly to physicians, as well as clinical and non-clinical staff members, who go above and beyond their job duties to provide exceptional and life-saving care to patients.
▪ Patrick Prince and Heather Ruggles were named Realtor® and Affiliate of the Year recipients by the Fresno Association of Realtors®. The first Hall of Fame member was also inducted, John M. Shamshoian.
Donations
▪ Fig Garden Rotary Club provided a grant of $6,000 to YMCA Camp Sequoia to remodel one of the cabins by replacing windows, doors, bathroom fixtures and paint.
▪ Gill Ranch Storage LLC, for the sixth straight year, will be giving a total of $5,000 to be divided equally among five local veteran families to assist them during the holidays. The generosity of the company has garnered the attention of additional donors: EVC HOMES LLC, Regional Housing Cooperative, MC Real Estate Corp., Home Rescue Corps and Flores Holdings LLC which will add an additional $4,000, making the total $9,000 to be distributed to nine local veterans families.
New Faces
▪ Guarantee Real Estate hired the following agents to its sales staff: Keith Lozano, Willow/Nees office; Mark Roberson and Ralph Delgado, West/Herndon office; Lynette Cederquist, Fig Garden Village office; Brenda Estrada-Diaz and Shelly Hackett, flex office; Hillary Bock and Scott Binford, Clovis office; Jessika Zaragoza, Lindsey Anderson and Matt Connell, Woodward Park office; Nick Baird, Diane Hill, Joe Montoya and Sydney Dehlan, Palm/Nees office; and Katherine Straps, Jeanine Reeder, Charlene Anderson, Maria Martins-Sanchez, Fresno/Barstow office.
▪ State Farm added two licensed professionals to the team at its Willow and Nees office: Brianna Aguilar brings six years of experience and will assist with business and life insurance as well as banking needs; Bev Bohigian brings over 40 years of insurance experience to the team and will support personal needs with auto, home and life insurance.
▪ Dorothy Thomas joined Central Valley Community Bank as senior vice president, SBA department manager. She brings 35 years of small business lending, credit review and analysis, compliance and business development experience to the bank. She is responsible for originating and managing a portfolio of government guaranteed commercial loans and lines of credit, establishing new SBA lending relationships, and developing and leading the bank’s SBA commercial lending team.
▪ Tyler Bare joined Realty Concepts as a real estate agent in the Fresno office.
New Locations
▪ Attorney Glen E. Gates announced the opening of Gates Law Group, a professional corporation at 2445 Capitol St. in Fresno. The office can be contacted at (559) 432-9944 or glen@gateslawgroup.com.
