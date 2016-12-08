Commercial leases and developments for Dec. 9

COMMERCIAL LEASES
Commercial Retail Associates Inc.
▪ 2,118 square feet at the northeast corner of Cedar and Dakota avenues in Fresno from Bob and Katerina Vlahopouliotis to Mark and Susan Benscheidt for a laundromat. Kevin Grossman, Doug Cords and Bryan Cifranic were the agents.
▪ 27,000 square feet at 3535 W. Walnut Ave. in Visalia from Colonial Shopping Center LP to Planet Fitness. Shane Anderson was the agent.
Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial
▪ 1,200 square feet of retail space at 7795 N. First St. in Fresno from J & D Properties to Gheeta Dhugga, et al. Troy McKenney and Craig Holdener were the agents in cooperation with Mike Arfsten of Retail California.
▪ 2,190 square feet of industrial space at 1421 N. Clovis Ave. #112 in Fresno from Ragus Family Trust to Sunset Tint. Daniel Simon was the agent.
▪ 4,000 square feet of warehouse space at 1775 Park St. Building 84 in Selma from Magellan Central Valley I LLC to SCST Inc. Ethan Smith, Ron Stoltenberg and Nick Audino were the agents.
▪ 9,600 square feet of industrial space at 1675 Dockery Ave. in Selma from Creekside Investments LLC to OMEX AGRIFLUIDS INC. Simon was the agent.
▪ 10,839 square feet of warehouse space at 3140 S. Northpointe Drive in Fresno from Northpointe BP LP to EXT Acquisitions Inc. Smith and Audino were the agents.
▪ 110,500 square feet of manufacturing and warehouse space at 3225 S. Orange Ave. in Fresno from Northpointe BP LP to Taylor Communications. Smith was the agent.
Colliers International
▪ 1,950 square feet at 4792 E. Kings Canyon Road in Fresno from Mulholland Land Co. to Pogue Fresno Partners LLC. Nick Rendino was the agent.
▪ 4,608 square feet at 1131 Railroad Ave. in Clovis from Jerrie West to Tactical Ops Brewing Inc. Mike Ryan was the agent in cooperation with Campagne Realty.
DEVELOPMENTS
Commercial Retail Associates Inc.
▪ 46,609 square feet at 29477 Auberry Road in Prather from Horse Peppers Inc. to DG-Prather, CA-1-UT LLC. Nathan Negri and Sam Bogdanovich were the agents.
Comments