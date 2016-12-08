Department of Labor: 'Overtime - it’s about time'

This video from the U.S. Department of Labor explains the updated salary threshold rules issued by the Obama administration that would guarantee overtime protections to about one-third of salaried workers.
U.S. Department of Labor

Business

Sunnyside Department Store to close after 60 years

Erna Bonetto is retiring and has sold her store, Sunnyside Department Store. The Bonetto family (her late husband's) has owned and operated the store for more than 60 years. It specializes in dance shoes and clothing, but carries other items. The store is in southeast Fresno and resisted moving north when others did years ago. Fresno families have been buying dance shoes from the store generation after generation.

Political Notebook

Central Valley assemblymen give opposing views on farmworker overtime bill

California Assemblymen Joaquin Arambula, D-Kingsburg, and Devon Mathis, R-Tulare, offer opposing views of the farmworker overtime bill that was sent to Gov. Jerry Brown's desk. Agricultural workers already receive some overtime pay under California law thanks to a 2002 state directive that entitles them to extra wages if they work more than 10 hours in a day or more than 60 hours in a week. AB 1066 will expand that to bring it more in line with other industries, offering time-and-a-half pay for working more than eight hours in a day or 40 in a week and double pay for working more than 12 hours a day. Gov. Jerry Brown announced Monday, Sept. 12, that he had signed the bill into law.

Editor's Choice Videos