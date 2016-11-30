Business

November 30, 2016 8:08 PM

40 Under 40 honors young Central Valley professionals

By Troy Pope

Forty top young professionals in Central California will be honored Thursday in downtown Fresno at the 10th anniversary of 40 Under 40 The Ultimate Networking Event.

Business Street’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2016 will be at the John W. Dodson Theatre, located in BitWise South Stadium at 700 Van Ness Ave.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and the ceremony starts around 6:45 p.m.

Below are the 40 honorees:

Adam Tirapelle, Wells Fargo Advisors

Ashley Bartell, Carepatrol of Fresno

Augie Geno Blancas, Fresno Building Healthy Communities

Charles F. Rigby, Madera City Councilman

Chris Rusca, Sagaser, Watkins & Wieland PC

Christopher Wilson, Fresno Grizzlies/Fresno Fuego

Cole Rojewski, Congressman David Valadao

Daniel R. Bernard, California State University, Fresno

Danielle Bergstrom, City of Fresno, Office of the Mayor

Douglas Middleton, Vocation Plus Connections, Inc.

Francisca Pena-Carranza, John J. Cairns High School in Lindsay Unified

Genelle Franklin, Olam International

Geri Yang-Johnson, Wells Fargo

Gwint Fisher, The Ranchos Fitness and Wellness Center in Madera

Ian Lemay, California Fresh Fruit Association

Irma Olguin Jr., BitWise Industries, Nature’s Joy, Edit LLC

Jennifer Kenyon, Crumb and Get ‘Em Cupcakes

Jessica Audino Luternauer, Southwest Strategies

Dr. Joaquin Arambula, California State Assembly

John Avedikian, Ecolab Inc.

Jordan Naffa, Portfolio Advisors, Inc.

Jordan Wiebe, Fresno Fuego FC

Kalene Ramirez,Wonder Valley Ranch and Resort

Kristi Robinson, K. Robinson Farms

Liz Sanchez, Casa de Tamales

Megan Hergenroether, V-Force Elite Inc.

Michael Butler, Thomas R. Butler, Inc.

Mike Bowman, Top Hand Media – Top Guard Training

Nicole DeMera, Lance-Kashian & Co.

Nikki Newsome, Reading and Beyond (Fresno Bridge Academy)

Philip Teresi, Cumulus Radio’s News/ Talk 580 & 105.9 KMJ

Roger Bonakdar, Bonakdar Law Firm

Ryan Kizirian, New York Life

Shayna Telesmanic, Young Chef’s Academy

Silvia Wahyudi, Kikku Japanese Food

Song Vang, Fresno Metro Ministry

Dr. Sumer Avila, San Joaquin Valley College

Veronica Miracle, KFSN (ABC30)

Vicki Lund, ValleyPBS

Vicki Sanders, VMS Family Counseling Services

