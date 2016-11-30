40 Under 40 honors young Central Valley professionals

Forty top young professionals in Central California will be honored Thursday in downtown Fresno at the 10th anniversary of 40 Under 40 The Ultimate Networking Event.
Business Street’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2016 will be at the John W. Dodson Theatre, located in BitWise South Stadium at 700 Van Ness Ave.
Doors open at 6 p.m., and the ceremony starts around 6:45 p.m.
Troy Pope: 559-441-6442, @troycpope
Below are the 40 honorees:
Adam Tirapelle, Wells Fargo Advisors
Ashley Bartell, Carepatrol of Fresno
Augie Geno Blancas, Fresno Building Healthy Communities
Charles F. Rigby, Madera City Councilman
Chris Rusca, Sagaser, Watkins & Wieland PC
Christopher Wilson, Fresno Grizzlies/Fresno Fuego
Cole Rojewski, Congressman David Valadao
Daniel R. Bernard, California State University, Fresno
Danielle Bergstrom, City of Fresno, Office of the Mayor
Douglas Middleton, Vocation Plus Connections, Inc.
Francisca Pena-Carranza, John J. Cairns High School in Lindsay Unified
Genelle Franklin, Olam International
Geri Yang-Johnson, Wells Fargo
Gwint Fisher, The Ranchos Fitness and Wellness Center in Madera
Ian Lemay, California Fresh Fruit Association
Irma Olguin Jr., BitWise Industries, Nature’s Joy, Edit LLC
Jennifer Kenyon, Crumb and Get ‘Em Cupcakes
Jessica Audino Luternauer, Southwest Strategies
Dr. Joaquin Arambula, California State Assembly
John Avedikian, Ecolab Inc.
Jordan Naffa, Portfolio Advisors, Inc.
Jordan Wiebe, Fresno Fuego FC
Kalene Ramirez,Wonder Valley Ranch and Resort
Kristi Robinson, K. Robinson Farms
Liz Sanchez, Casa de Tamales
Megan Hergenroether, V-Force Elite Inc.
Michael Butler, Thomas R. Butler, Inc.
Mike Bowman, Top Hand Media – Top Guard Training
Nicole DeMera, Lance-Kashian & Co.
Nikki Newsome, Reading and Beyond (Fresno Bridge Academy)
Philip Teresi, Cumulus Radio’s News/ Talk 580 & 105.9 KMJ
Roger Bonakdar, Bonakdar Law Firm
Ryan Kizirian, New York Life
Shayna Telesmanic, Young Chef’s Academy
Silvia Wahyudi, Kikku Japanese Food
Song Vang, Fresno Metro Ministry
Dr. Sumer Avila, San Joaquin Valley College
Veronica Miracle, KFSN (ABC30)
Vicki Lund, ValleyPBS
Vicki Sanders, VMS Family Counseling Services
