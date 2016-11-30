Drop your phone in the toilet? This new business can help.

A new repair shop has opened in Clovis – not for cars but for smartphones, tablets and computers.
In & Out Smart Repair opened last month at Sierra Vista Mall, next to Panera Bread. The business repairs devices like phones that have fallen into water or have smashed screens. It also replaces batteries, buttons and cameras on the devices.
The company offers same-day service within half an hour to one hour.
In & Out Smart Repair also buys, sells and trades used smartphones and tablets and their accessories. Customers can also recycle devices that can’t be repaired through the company’s government-certified program that deals with corrosive materials safely.
This is the first In & Out Smart Repair franchise in the central San Joaquin Valley. It has more than 70 locations nationwide and is looking to open 30 more by the end of 2017.
The Clovis location is operated by Austin Storms, CEO for In & Out Smart Repair California who owns six other locations.
The business is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. Details: www.phonerepairstore.com or call (559) 326-7427.
Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough
