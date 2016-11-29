Carrier says it has deal with Trump to keep jobs in Indiana

1:19 Fresno police catch suspect after pit bull shot Pause

1:06 New Vallarta Supermarket offers an array of choices

1:26 Eye on Education: What does Prop. 58 mean for Fresno schools?

1:57 Original El Capitan climber talks about the historic feat

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered'

3:07 2016 Word of the Year from Dictionary.com: Xenophobia

1:02 Biomass plants and dead trees: A symbiotic relationship

2:43 Meet the adorable Victor E., Fresno State's real-life bulldog mascot

0:58 Liquor store clerk struggles with armed robber