Commercial leases and developments for Nov. 25

COMMERCIAL LEASES
Commercial Retail Associates Inc.
▪ 1,110 square feet at 130 Paseo Del Centro in Fresno from River Park Properties II to Claire’s Boutiques Inc. Sam Bogdanovich, Jon Cox and Nathan Negri were the agents.
▪ 2,500 square feet at 3870 N. Cedar Ave., Suite 104, in Fresno from Bob and Katerina Vlahopouliotis to Sigue Corporation. Doug Cords, Bryan Cifranic and Kevin Grossman were the agents.
▪ 2,550 square feet at 622 Academy Ave. in Sanger from SKN Properties to Classic Urgent Care. Negri was the agent.
▪ 2,399 square feet at 3120 Floral Ave., Suite 108, in Selma from Floral and 99 LP to Chipotle Mexican Grill. Bogdanovich and Cox were the agents.
▪ 1,200 square feet at 3030 N. Dinuba Blvd., Suite 5D, in Visalia from Donahue Schriber to Sigue Corporation. Cords and Shane Anderson were the agents.
▪ 1,800 square feet at 398 W. 16th St. in Merced from KIF LLC to Exclusive Wireless. Cords, Anderson, Bogdanovich and Cox were the agents.
Retail California
▪ 3,091 square feet of retail space at 1150 W. Henderson Ave. in Porterville from Sage Investco Wood LLC to Fast Auto Loans Inc. Nick Frechou was the agent in cooperation with Ben Graham of Sperry Van Ness.
▪ 2,125 square feet of retail space in the Hoover Marketplace Shopping Center at the southeast corner of Bullard Avenue and First Street in Fresno from Tung T. Nguyen and Lien T. Duong to Wei Wei Yu. Lewis Smith and John Lee were the agents in cooperation with Brett Todd of Colliers International.
▪ 6,000 square feet of retail space in the Hoover Marketplace Shopping Center at the southeast corner of Bullard Avenue and First Street in Fresno from Tung T. Nguyen and Lien T. Duong to Round Table Pizza. Smith, Lee and Michael Arfsten were the agents.
DEVELOPMENTS
Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial
▪ 21,000-square-foot retail space at 1240 W. Main St. in Merced from Lida Palazzo to J & M Properties. Walter Smith was the agent in cooperation with Richard Rizika of CBRE and Cords of Commercial Retail Associates.
▪ 28,320-square-foot retail space at 3535 S. Mooney Blvd. in Visalia from Longs Drug Store California to Caldwell Mooney Partners I. Smith was the agent in cooperation with Joseph Scuncio of Kidder Mathews.
