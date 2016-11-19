McCaffrey Homes donates model home furnishings to Catholic Charities

Homebuilder McCaffrey Homes donated two truckloads of model home furniture and accessories to Catholic Charities, Diocese of Fresno.
The items include sofas, coffee tables, bedroom furniture, dining room tables and chairs, lamps, bedding, artwork and more from the builder’s model homes in the Liberty Square neighborhood in northwest Fresno.
The new home community sold out and the model homes are for sale, the company said.
Catholic Charities will sell the items in its thrift store at 149 N. Fulton St. Proceeds from the sale will go toward supporting the community benefit organization’s food and clothing programs and social services through the Fresno area.
“This is a huge blessing for us and the people who come to us for services,” said Kelly Lilles, executive director of Catholic Charities.
This is the second time McCaffrey has donated to the agency. Last year, the builder donated model home furniture from its Heights at Loma Vista neighborhood in Clovis. The company is also a sponsor of Catholic Charities’ 2016 Annual Turkey Drive which provides turkeys and meal boxes to more than 1,000 local families for Thanksgiving.
“McCaffrey Homes has a legacy of giving back and is happy to be able to donate the furnishings before the holiday season to help Catholic Charities and support the good work they do within our community,” said Brent McCaffrey, president.
BoNhia Lee: 559-441-6495, @bonhialee
