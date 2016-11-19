Tioga-Sequoia Brewing is filling former thrift store with beer – and the stuff to make it

Fresno’s leading brewing company, Tioga-Sequoia, is growing its downtown operation with the acquisition of a 14,000-square-foot building.
The nearby building, home to the former Team Amvets Thrift Store at Inyo and Broadway streets, will allow the brewery to expand its production and create a bigger footprint in downtown Fresno.
The beer garden and tap room on 745 Fulton St. has gained a large and loyal following over the years, becoming a hot spot for special events and live music.
Aaron Blair, president and chief executive officer of the Downtown Fresno Partnership, said he was thrilled to see the brewing company growing in downtown.
“It probably would have been cheaper if they went out to the middle of nowhere,” Blair said. “But they wanted to stay and plant a larger flag in downtown Fresno.”
Tioga-Sequoia is producing more than a dozen beers in various beer styles, including lagers, IPAs, stouts, porters, and red ale.
Robert Rodriguez: 559-441-6327, @FresnoBeeBob
