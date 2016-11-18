Business

November 18, 2016 5:12 PM

Jimmy Haslam subpoenaed for deposition in Pilot lawsuit

The Associated Press
KNOXVILLE, Tenn.

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam has been subpoenaed to appear in a videotaped deposition in a civil lawsuit against the Pilot Flying J truck-stop chain owned by the family of Haslam and his brother, Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam.

According to a court notice filed Friday in Franklin County, Ohio, Jimmy Haslam was served with a notice to appear at the deposition in Knoxville on Dec. 13.

The lawsuit was filed by companies that declined to participate in an $85 million settlement between Pilot and 5,500 trucking companies in connection with a scheme to cheat customers out of promised discounts and rebates. The company also paid a $92 million federal penalty.

Haslam has denied knowing about the scheme.

The scheduled deposition was first reported by journalist Walter F. Roche Jr.

Related content

Business

Comments

Videos

See the sights, take a test drive at the Central California Auto Show

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos