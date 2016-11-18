See what’s in store this weekend at annual Central California Auto Show

The Central California Auto Show began its annual pre-Thanksgiving weekend run Friday at the Fresno Convention Center Valdez Hall on M Street across from Selland Arena in downtown Fresno.
Show hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. And the best part: Admission is free.
The newest cars, trucks, SUVs and crossovers representing 20 automobile brands are on display, and several brands are offering test drives including:
Chrysler: 300 or Pacifica
Dodge: Challenger, Charger or Durango
Fiat: 500, 500X or 124 Spider
Jeep: Cherokee, Grand Cherokee or Renegade
Ram: 1500
Toyota: Camry, Highlander, Hybrid, Prius or RAV4
Those wanting to get behind the wheel must be at least 18 years old and have a valid driver’s license. You will have to sign a release of liability and pass a breathalyzer test.
The test drives will be available 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday plus 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
