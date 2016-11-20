Business

November 20, 2016 8:41 AM

Heavens, a celestial-oriented art gallery and gift shop, opens in Fresno

The Fresno Bee

An art gallery and gift shop called Heavens has opened in the Mission Village shopping center near Fashion Fair in Fresno.

Owner Amir Sade offers customers original space-themed artwork that he has created. The gift shop sells unusual lighting, sculptures, home decor and more.

The shop is now displaying a Christmas village exhibit and nativity scene. Sade says it is the largest Christmas village exhibit to be found in the Valley.

Heavens has a Facebook page: heavensfresno. Sade can be reached at 559-554-9422.

Related content

Business

Comments

Videos

See the sights, take a test drive at the Central California Auto Show

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos