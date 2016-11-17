Business

November 17, 2016 12:01 PM

Commercial leases and developments for Nov. 18

Compiled by The Fresno Bee

COMMERCIAL LEASES

Cushman & Wakefield | Pacific Commercial

▪ 25,750 square feet at 4603 N. Brawley Ave. #101 from EastGroup Properties L.P. to Interior Services & Design. James Griffin was the agent.

Colliers International

▪ 8,750 square feet at 5451 W. Mission Ave. in Fresno from Kirk and Kathy Yergat to Mike McGaughy’s Classic Chevy Parts Inc. Mike Ryan was the agent.

▪ 1,716 square feet at 2416 W. Shaw Ave. in Fresno from LFS AMZG LLC to Exit Realty. Brett Todd was the agent.

▪ 15,000 square feet at 4185 E. Jefferson Ave. in Fresno from Tjerrild & Tjerrild to Wildwood Curtain Sides Inc. Chad McCardell was the agent.

