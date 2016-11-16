DICK’S Sporting Goods begins seasonal hiring

DICK’S Sporting Goods is hiring temporary part-time workers for several store locations including Clovis.
Associates will benefit from competitive pay, store discounts and the opportunity to work with the best sports and outdoor brands, the company said.
DICK’S is planning to hire approximately 150 store associate positions this holiday season in Daly City, and the company is also hiring in Dublin, Pleasant Hill and Santa Rosa.
To apply, visit dickssportinggoods.jobs to learn more about joining the DICK’S Sporting Goods team.
DICK’S was founded in 1948.
Troy Pope: 559-441-6442, @troycpope
Comments