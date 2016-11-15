The Latest: Lawmakers pore over Utah sports audit

The Latest on an audit of the University of Utah's athletic department (all times local):
5:45 p.m.
Utah lawmakers have spent more than an hour questioning University of Utah officials about operational and budget controls in the athletic department.
The questioning at Tuesday's hearing followed the release of an audit of the department that lawmakers ordered earlier this year after Utah cancelled a basketball game against rival Brigham Young University.
Democratic Rep. Brian King says some perceived the audit as punishment for the canceled game, but he thought it provided useful information and reflected well on the school.
The probe was launched amid uproar over the canceled game but its findings are largely unremarkable.
School officials say they appreciate the audit's findings and agree with recommendations for stricter controls.
4 p.m.
Lawmakers on Tuesday released the results of a wide-ranging audit of the University of Utah's athletic department, an investigation prompted by the school's cancellation of a basketball game against rivals Brigham Young University.
The probe, the first of its kind in Utah, was launched in the heat of local uproar over the canceled game but its findings are largely unremarkable. Much of the report looks at budget controls and small operational details — such as whether audio visual equipment and electronics are properly tracked.
Lawmakers on an audit subcommittee requested the report in February, a month after Utah's coach canceled the school's contracted game against BYU, citing the intense rivalry.
The subcommittee is scheduled set to review the audit's findings at a Tuesday afternoon hearing.
