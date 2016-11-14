20 years ago, Fresno City College student started a tech company. Now it’s in the Bay Area

BCT Consulting, a Fresno information-technology company, is expanding to the Bay Area with the purchase of two companies: one that specializes in telecommunications and the other in fiber optic networks.
In a deal that cost less than $5 million, BCT announced Monday that it has acquired Bay Area companies TeleDynamic Communications and Wireless Fiber Technology. The deal is expected to create up to 50 jobs.
“We’re growing, not only organically, but also through acquisitions and mergers which not only helps us expand throughout the state,” said Eric Rawn, BCT’s chief executive officer. He said the growth allows BCT to bring new technology into the Valley sooner than might otherwise be expected.
We think Fresno is a terrific hyper-release valve for the hyper activity you see going on in Silicon Valley.
Larry Westerlund, Fresno’s economic development director
TeleDynamic is a 35-year-old company specializing in phone service for small and medium-sized businesses. Wireless Fiber works on fiber optic cables and wireless networks to provide high-speed internet without having to dig trenches and depend on underground cables.
Rawn launched BCT 20 years ago as a Fresno City College student. The company manages and designs technology systems that include computer support, website design and phone and software technology with voice-to-email capabilities for more than 3,000 clients including nonprofit organizations, schools, government agencies and others.
“Folks don’t sometimes realize that we have this burgeoning and growing tech community in Fresno,” said Larry Westerlund, Fresno’s economic development director. “We want to see it grow.”
Westerlund and Mayor Ashley Swearengin have traveled to Silicon Valley and met with companies such as Hewlett Packard to sell Fresno as a place to expand especially with high-speed rail on the horizon.
The Bay Area and Los Angeles have to deal with lack of space, the high price of housing and traffic congestion, Westerlund and Rawn said.
“We think Fresno is a terrific hyper-release valve for the hyper activity you see going on in Silicon Valley,” Westerlund said. “Fresno is really the place they need to be looking as they expand their operations.”
BoNhia Lee: 559-441-6495, @bonhialee
