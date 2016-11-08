Fresno Grizzlies to open holiday pop-up shop in River Park

A Fresno Grizzlies pop-up shop will open Friday in the River Park shopping center, just in time for the holidays, announced Grizzlies spokesman Paul Braverman.
Exclusive Fresno Tacos items will be available and Grizzlies merchandise will feature a new 20th anniversary logo.
The shop will “pop-up” across from Me-n-Ed’s Coney Island Grill at 9 a.m., with a grand opening party scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. the same day.
Mascots Parker T. Bear and Cilantro Gomez will be in attendance and refreshments will be available as customers shop.
Ticket plans and schedules for the 2017 season will be available for purchase at the shop, and fitted Grizzlies fashion caps will also be sold. Braverman said fans should be on the lookout for special holiday apparel to appear online and in stores in December, such as a Fresno Tacos ugly Christmas sweater.
“Our merchandise is renowned and sold nationally and is a symbol of regional pride,” said Grizzlies marketing director Sam Hansen. He added that the shop will give north Fresno residents a chance to purchase Grizzlies items closer to home.
The Fresno Grizzlies set a franchise record of over $700,000 in merchandise revenue last season, making the pop-up shop a natural step in the right direction, said Braverman.
The Chukchansi location will continue to be open as usual from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with expanded Black Friday and weekend hours between Thanksgiving and Christmas, Braverman said.
The new season logo will appear on team uniforms and merchandise through 2017, encompassing the team’s 20-year history, Braverman said.
The logo combines the color schemes of three Grizzly looks dating back to 1998, and includes an outline of Chukchansi Park and Pete Beiden Field, where the Grizzlies played their first four seasons before moving downtown in 2002.
Former Grizzlies players turned major leaguers will be honored through giveaways at Chukchansi Park throughout the season, Braverman said.
