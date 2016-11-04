Giveaways, raffles and mariachi at Vallarta opening

The first full-service grocery store in the central Fresno neighborhood around Weber and Clinton avenues in 15 years is scheduled to open Wednesday.
Vallarta Supermarkets will hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at its new 45,000-square-foot store at 1951 W. Clinton Ave., off Highway 99. There will be prizes for the first 400 customers, raffles and a sidewalk festival including a mariachi band, the company said.
Vallarta was founded in 1985 with the opening of its first store in Van Nuys. It now has 47 stores statewide with two others in Fresno. The company carries regular grocery items and foods favored by Hispanics including tortillas and sweet breads that are made daily, meat cut to order and hot foods ready to eat.
The new store brings life to a property that was vacant since the old Mid-State Bowl closed in 1990. The development team of Mehmet Noyan and Terance Frazier bought the property from the city’s Redevelopment Agency (now called the Successor Agency) and worked with former Fresno City Councilman Blong Xiong to bring in Vallarta.
The store was made possible with a $6 million New Market Tax Credit from California FreshWorks, a public-private partnership that includes funding from the California Endowment and JPMorgan Chase.
