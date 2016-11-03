Commercial leases and developments for Nov. 4

COMMERCIAL LEASES
▪ 10,050 square feet at 36 E. Herndon Ave. in Fresno from Chongs Plaza LLC to Mattress Land Sleep Fit. Steve Rontell was the agent.
▪ 8,013 square feet at 1781 E. Fir Ave. in Fresno from Wilkins Enterprises to Inspire Charter Schools. Beau Plumlee, Bobby Fena and Brian Decker were the agents in cooperation with Tony Cortopassi of Cushman & Wakefield.
▪ 2,386 square feet at 2517 W. Shaw Ave. in Fresno from 2004 Corcoran Trust to Cagle Company. Mike Ryan and Zack Kaufman were the agents.
▪ 1,800 square feet at 6095 Figarden Drive in Fresno from MNS Breeze Hill LLC to Mana Café. Brett Todd and Ted Fellner were the agents.
▪ 1,200 square feet at the southwest quadrant of Cleveland Avenue and Highway 99 in Madera from Newman Development Group LLC to Sprint Wireless. Nick Rendino was the agent in cooperation with CBRE.
DEVELOPMENTS
▪ 1.22 acres in the West-Tech Industrial Park at Volvo and Toyota avenues in Fresno from JD Prop Sanger LLC to Central Valley Properties Partnership. Chad McCardell was the agent.
▪ 8,448 square feet at 1625 Shaw Ave. in Clovis from Meridian Nut Growers LLC to Jamison Family Trust. Bobby Fena was the agent in cooperation with Tony Cortopassi of Cushman & Wakefield.
