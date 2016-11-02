Like dining out? New video series highlights Central California’s hidden gems

A video series that celebrates the colorful mosaic of food, wines and cultures in Central California is coming to fresnobee.com, the area's leading digital source of news and information.
"DineOut Along the Road" is live on the website and can be accessed at fresnobee.com/dineout. Series host Ray O'Canto is excited that fresnobee.com will allow the show to reach audiences far beyond this region.
"What I love is that this gives us a voice to share the stories of the San Joaquin Valley with people all over the world," O'Canto says.
Each of this season's six shows will focus on a different community from Lodi to Morro Bay and beyond. O'Canto will highlight a restaurant, a winery or brewery plus a museum, art center or other cultural destination in each episode.
"The quest is to tell the stories of the hidden gems and interesting people of Central California," O'Canto says. "I love the great things we have here. I love how they're all mixed together to create a fusion of lifestyles."
In addition to Lodi and Morro Bay, this season's shows will explore Sanger, Oakhurst, Merced-Atwater-Turlock and Las Vegas. The episode on Sin City represents the first time the show has ventured outside of California. But “DineOut” will focus on the Las Vegas that locals know away from the glitz and glitter of the Strip.
"DineOut" – a production of NTD Media in partnership with EDC Films – started in 2014 on KVPT, Channel 18. In 2015, the show moved to KMPH, Channel 26, which will broadcast Season Three this fall Saturday at 8 p.m.
While season three has already started, season two episodes are posted on fresnobee.com, and they highlight the hidden gems of Kingsburg, Visalia, Exeter, Prather and other communities.
O'Canto says viewer response has been positive. As one person told him: “Thank you for making us all proud and uplifting our communities by telling our stories.”
