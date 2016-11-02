A new co-CEO for Fresno’s Bitwise technology firm gets named

Irma Olguin Jr., an entrepreneur in Fresno’s technology industry, has been named co-CEO of Bitwise Industries, a growing tech and innovation hub downtown.
Olguin co-founded Bitwise in 2013 with founding CEO Jake Soberal and has been its chief technology officer. Her appointment as co-CEO was effective Tuesday.
She will oversee operations at Bitwise as well as two of its divisions: the Geekwise Academy educational/training program and Shift3 Technologies, which provides tech services to clients in government and health care. Soberal will focus on the company’s real estate development and strategic initiatives.
Before Bitwise, Olguin was a founder in 2009 of 59 Days of Code, a competition for local programmers to write new programs and apps showcased at the end of a two-month period. In 2011, she launched Hashtag Fresno, a co-working space in the Tower District for creative entrepreneurs that has since become a division of Bitwise. Also in 2011, Olguin established agricultural technology startup Edit LLC. Co-founder Bradford Gleason will take over Edit LLC’s day-to-day operations.
