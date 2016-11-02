A new co-CEO for Fresno’s Bitwise technology firm gets named

2:32 Fresno County sheriff's sergeant shot and killed Pause

0:54 Fresno police investigate homicide west of Highway 99

0:37 Young Syrian refugees enroll in Fresno Unified schools

1:16 What's it like to be an actress named Julie Andrews?

1:09 Law enforcement procession escorts Fresno County sergeant to funeral home

0:49 Rainy night didn't stop this guy from casing neighborhood vehicles

0:47 Procession for Fresno County sheriff's deputy who died after accidental shooting

1:08 Doctor Strange is a minor Marvel character — but he won't be after this movie

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest