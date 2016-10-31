Louie Kee Market, a Fresno institution for 93 years, closes its doors for the last time

Monday was the final day for Louie Kee Market, a southwest Fresno institution for 93 years.
The market at 1041 Tulare St. shut its doors for the last time. The Louie family, owners of the market, said they enjoyed their long run, but 88-year-old family patriarch Sherman Louie was ready to retire.
“This store has been my life, and I have no regrets about that because I really appreciated all the people that have patronized our store,” Louie said last month when the family announced the market would close.
On Monday, a handful of workers were cleaning and sorting the few remaining groceries left on the store’s shelves.
Louie’s life and dedication to the community were celebrated on Saturday during a barbecue in the store’s parking lot. More than 300 people attended, said Kevin Louie, Sherman’s son.
“He had a great time,” Kevin Louie said.
Robert Rodriguez: 559-441-6327, @FresnoBeeBob
