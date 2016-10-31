Fresno’s Premier Valley Bank merges with Founders bank in San Luis Obispo

Premier Valley Bank of Fresno and Founders Community Bank of San Luis Obispo on Monday announced that their parent companies agreed to a merger valued at about $29.1 million.
Founders will merge into Premier Valley, but will continue to operate under the Founders Community Bank name. A Premier Valley branch under construction in San Luis Obispo will carry the Founders branding.
Under the agreement, the outstanding common shares of Founders Bancorp will be converted into cash, shares of Heartland Financial common stock, or a combination at the election of Founders’ shareholders.
Founders, a wholly owned subsidiary of Founders Bancorp, is an 11-year-old bank with about $100 million in total assets, $107 million in loans and $180 million in deposits as of Sept. 30. The bank serves clients in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles and Morro Bay, and has a small business lending center in Atascadero.
Premier Valley Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Iowa-based Heartland Financial. Premier Valley will have nine full-service branches and one loan production office once the merger closes.
Heartland Financial reported second quarter net income of $21 million, a 40 percent increase over those earnings from the previous year. Third-quarter results were not yet reported.
Heartland also owns Yosemite Bank, and together with Premier Valley, the institutions have assets worth more than $680 million, Heartland said.
“We are growing our presence in California and we see the San Luis Obispo County market area as an economically strong and vibrant region,” said J. Mike McGowan, Premier’s chief executive officer.
Heartland Financial trades on the Nasdaq market under the symbol HTLF. The stock’s opening price Monday was $37.30 per share, down $37.40 from its Friday closing price.
Founders Bancorp stock, on the OTC board under FBCP, opened at $20.50 per share Monday, up from $13.37 at the market’s close Friday.
BoNhia Lee: 559-441-6495, @bonhialee
Comments