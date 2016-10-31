Recent editorials published in Iowa newspapers

2:08 Cyclocross racers love rain and mud Pause

6:00 Animated timeline of northeast Fresno’s water troubles

2:21 Dia de Los Muertos celebration draws crowds to Eaton Plaza

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest

2:03 Trump calls emails 'biggest' political scandal since Watergate, Clinton claims Trump's disgracing democracy - Election Rewind

0:29 Woman followed, thrown to ground in purse snatching caught on video

2:24 Get out the vote: Community Water Center

3:40 Highlights as Fresno State takes on Air Force in post-Tim DeRuyter era

3:09 Charter schools offer students, families customized education