October 30, 2016 1:00 PM

Business calendar for week of Oct. 31

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Agribusiness Management Conference

DoubleTree Hotel and Conference Center, 2233 Ventura St., Fresno, 559-278-4405, www.cvent.com/d/zvqplj/4W, $125.

8 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Downtown Investment Series: What’s Happening in Downtown Fresno?

Bitwise South Stadium, 700 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, 559-490-9966, downtownfresno.org/business/investmentseries, Free.

8:30-10 a.m.

The Future of Groundwater Management Workshop

Dinuba Memorial Building, 249 S. Alta Ave., Dinuba, altaid.org.

4-6 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 3

Central Valley Venture Forum 2016

Clovis Veterans Memorial District, 808 Fourth St., Clovis, 559-278-3735, fresnostate.edu/academics/valleyventureforum/index.html, $65, $25 students.

8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 4

Women Entrepreneurship Empowerment Summit

Falls Event Center, 4105 W. Figarden Drive, Fresno, fmbccdev.chambermaster.com/events/details/2016-empowerment-summit-2449, Free.

8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 7

Cross Valley Corridor Plan Workshop

Hanford Civic Auditorium, 400 N. Douty St., Hanford, 559-623-0455, www.tularecog.org/cvcp, bkimball@tularecog.org.

5:30-7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Ask the Experts: Facilitators of Simple Steps

University of Phoenix, 5 River Park Place W, Room 204, Fresno, 559-487-5605, www.centralvalleyscore.org.

9 a.m.-noon

Wednesday, Nov. 9

Cross Valley Corridor Plan Workshop

Visalia Convention Center, 303 E. Acequia Ave., Visalia, 559-623-0455, www.tularecog.org/cvcp, bkimball@tularecog.org.

5:30-7:30 p.m.

Institute for Family Business: Strategies to Make the Tax Laws Work For You

Fresno State, 5200 N. Barton Ave., Fresno, 559-278-5662, www.fresnostate.edu/craig/ifb/events/index.html, Free.

4-6 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 14

Workshop: Importance of accounting systems for small businesses

SCORE, 801 R St., Fresno, 559-487-5605, www.tularecog.org/cvcp, bkimball@tularecog.org.

9 a.m.-noon

