Business calendar for week of Oct. 31

Wednesday, Nov. 2
Agribusiness Management Conference
DoubleTree Hotel and Conference Center, 2233 Ventura St., Fresno, 559-278-4405, www.cvent.com/d/zvqplj/4W, $125.
8 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Downtown Investment Series: What’s Happening in Downtown Fresno?
Bitwise South Stadium, 700 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, 559-490-9966, downtownfresno.org/business/investmentseries, Free.
8:30-10 a.m.
The Future of Groundwater Management Workshop
Dinuba Memorial Building, 249 S. Alta Ave., Dinuba, altaid.org.
4-6 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 3
Central Valley Venture Forum 2016
Clovis Veterans Memorial District, 808 Fourth St., Clovis, 559-278-3735, fresnostate.edu/academics/valleyventureforum/index.html, $65, $25 students.
8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 4
Women Entrepreneurship Empowerment Summit
Falls Event Center, 4105 W. Figarden Drive, Fresno, fmbccdev.chambermaster.com/events/details/2016-empowerment-summit-2449, Free.
8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 7
Cross Valley Corridor Plan Workshop
Hanford Civic Auditorium, 400 N. Douty St., Hanford, 559-623-0455, www.tularecog.org/cvcp, bkimball@tularecog.org.
5:30-7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 8
Ask the Experts: Facilitators of Simple Steps
University of Phoenix, 5 River Park Place W, Room 204, Fresno, 559-487-5605, www.centralvalleyscore.org.
9 a.m.-noon
Wednesday, Nov. 9
Cross Valley Corridor Plan Workshop
Visalia Convention Center, 303 E. Acequia Ave., Visalia, 559-623-0455, www.tularecog.org/cvcp, bkimball@tularecog.org.
5:30-7:30 p.m.
Institute for Family Business: Strategies to Make the Tax Laws Work For You
Fresno State, 5200 N. Barton Ave., Fresno, 559-278-5662, www.fresnostate.edu/craig/ifb/events/index.html, Free.
4-6 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 14
Workshop: Importance of accounting systems for small businesses
SCORE, 801 R St., Fresno, 559-487-5605, www.tularecog.org/cvcp, bkimball@tularecog.org.
9 a.m.-noon
