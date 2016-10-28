So what’s the plan for land south of Sierra Vista Mall in Clovis?

A combination apartment and housing plan south of Sierra Vista Mall was approved Thursday night by the Clovis Planning Commission.
The 20-acre project will consist of 216 apartments on just over 10 acres of vacant land east of the Center for Advanced Research and Technology. An 83-unit, high-density single-family home project is proposed for the rest of the southwest corner of Sierra Vista Parkway and Santa Ana Avenue.
Planning Commissioners voted 5-0 to support the plan.
The property, owned by Land Value 37, former owners of Sierra Vista Mall, is a site that was difficult to find a buyer for in the past since commercial and offices were considered potential uses when the land was first planned in the 1980s.
“We’ve owned it for 16 years and we’ve never been able to get a retailer over there,” said Jim Huelskamp, managing member for Land Value 37. “It’s missing on all fronts for retail.”
Architect Scott Vincent told the commission that the land is not appropriate for retail because it’s blocked from Clovis Avenue by the Center for Advanced Research and Technology.
The residential plan, he said, will promote a “walkable community” since it’s located across the street from Sierra Vista Mall where there are food, shopping and entertainment for nearby residents.
The apartments are designed as an upscale project for younger families, those who are single and couples seeking a place to live with less maintenance requirements. Vincent said the apartment complex will have open space areas for residents.
Planning officials also point out that the city has 4,400 “unaccommodated” high-density residential unit needs as required under the state’s Regional Housing Needs Allocation in the city’s housing element. The new high-density project will reduce that unaccommodated number by 216 units.
The 83-unit single-family homes will be built by a different developer, Vincent said.
Huelskamp expects to get the apartments project underway early next year.
There was no opposition to the project, but the plan still requires Clovis City Council approval.
In other action, the commisison approved a 69-lot single-family home subdivision east of Clovis East High School. The 18-acre project is proposed south of Shaw Avenue near Highland Avenue.
