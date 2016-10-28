Holiday jobs: Who’s hiring and how to apply

It may seem early, but hiring for seasonal holiday jobs is well underway with many Fresno-area stores still hiring.
Hiring usually starts in September, but retailers from BevMo! to Kohl’s to a slew of mall-based stores still have job postings for temporary employees needed to handle the crush of holiday shoppers.
Sometimes, those seasonal jobs can turn into permanent employment.
To find out who is hiring, go online and search the retailers you are interested in or job-hunting sites. Most retailers prefer applicants apply for jobs online. Sometimes it takes a little hunting to find the link with the word “jobs” or “career” at the bottom of the website in small print.
Fashion Fair and Sierra Vista Mall also have job openings at their stores listed at their malls’ websites.
700,000 number of seasonal workers expected to be hired this year in the U.S.
Nationwide, hiring at stores is predicted to be on par with last year, according to a report from outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. More than 700,000 extra workers will be added this year. The flat hiring numbers are an improvement from 2015 and 2014, when hiring fell.
Another sector of holiday jobs is growing, however. As shoppers increasingly buy online, jobs for people who package and ship gifts are growing, according to the firm.
Amazon, for example, is expected to hire 120,000 people nationwide – 20,000 more than last year. Last year, FedEx and UPS hired 150,000 extra holiday workers last year and are expected to hire at least that number – if not more – this year, the report said.
Locally, FedEx is looking for retail customer service associates in Fresno and Clovis, for example. Gap’s distribution center near the airport has several jobs listed on its website, including merchandise handlers, though the company probably hired many people at its Sept. 9 hiring fair.
Last year, top employers of holiday jobs were Amazon with 100,000 jobs, UPS with 95,000 jobs and Macy’s 85,000 jobs, followed by Kohl’s, Target, Walmart and FedEx.
Comments