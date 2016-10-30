The Board Room for Oct. 31

Announcements
▪ Kaiser Permanente’s Medicare Health Plans in California received the top rating for the sixth consecutive year. The health plans in California earned five out of five stars – the highest overall rating in the state for quality and services for 2017 from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Kaiser Permanente’s health plans in California also earned a four-star rating – the highest possible – for overall clinical effectiveness in the annual Healthcare Quality Report Card from California’s Office of the Patient Advocate. Kaiser Permanente Northern and Southern California are the only health plans in the state to earn a four-star rating.
▪ The Rotary Club of Fresno welcomed new members Perry Eggleston, Amanda Patterson and Wayne Picard.
Awards
▪ Arthur Dyson of Dyson Siegrist Janzen Architects has been named a multiple winner in the first annual AAP American Architecture Prize, which recognizes the most outstanding architecture worldwide.
The AAP American Architecture Prize honors exceptional designs in 41 categories across three disciplines: architectural design, interior design, and landscape architecture.
Dyson won the Gold Award in the Architectural Design/Heritage Architecture for the Restoration of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fawcett House.
Donations
▪ The Rotary Club of Fresno donated $5,000 to Lively Arts Foundation. The foundation, with funding from Fresno Rotary, is providing an opportunity for 750 schoolchildren to gain admission to its full scale, special school production of Central California Ballet’s “Nutcracker Ballet” at the Saroyan Theatre.
New Faces
▪ David Yacoby and Juan Rosales joined Galloway & Company Inc. as civil design engineers.
Yacoby brings 11 years of drafting and civil design experience, from conceptual design to construction verification and inspection. Rosales provides three years of civil design experience, with knowledge in all major areas of civil design for public and private projects.
They will support the civil engineering team at Galloway’s Fresno office.
▪ Cass Cook is a new assistant auditor controller for Tulare County. He received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in public administration from Brigham Young University.
▪ M.D. Manouel Insurance Agency Inc. added two to its team. Emily Haggmark-Mecartea is an administrative assistant. She attended Fresno City College obtaining an associate of science degree in social science and has since gained a strong background in the bookkeeping and administrative fields. Patsy Zambrano-Ochoa is a commercial lines assistant. She brings five years experience in the insurance industry.
▪ Realty Concepts hired the following associates in residential sales: Deborah Ray, Jeni Marroquin, Jesse Dunbar, Deanna DiMuro, Pat di Cicco and Laura Dooley in the Fresno office.
▪ EXIT Realty Consultants added Willie Henderson and Eric Vanhees as Realtors to its Fresno branch.
New Locations
▪ GKN Rx Pharmacy has opened a location at 7072 N. Cedar Ave.
Pharmacist Kaushal Parikh and staff will be available Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
There will be an open house on Nov. 1 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Promotions
▪ Jen Crimmins was promoted to marketing liaison for M.D. Manouel Insurance Agency Inc. She has more than 10 years’ experience in the insurance industry and holds both property and casualty/life and health licenses, as well as a CISR designation.
